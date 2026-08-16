Two people have died as fires swept through Salamina in Greece on Sunday, with four others suffering burns and residents forced to evacuate as strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

The bodies of two people, whose identities have not yet been released, were found near the area where the fire is believed to have started around midday.

Four people with burns were taken to the Salamina hospital and were reported to be in good condition.

An elderly man was also rescued from his home and taken for medical attention.

A second fire was burning in the Selinia area, with 95 firefighters deployed alongside 18 vehicles, volunteers and five groups of specialist forestry personnel.

Four aircraft and three helicopters were also operating over the island as authorities battled the flames in very strong winds.

A 112 emergency alert was issued at 2.55pm, followed minutes later by an evacuation order for residents in Peristeria and the Aias Club area, directing them towards Aianteio.

Salamina was under a category four, very high fire risk on Sunday, with the strong winds making containment more difficult.