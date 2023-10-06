October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol teacher suspended amid sexual harassment allegations

By Andria Kades090
A teacher at a Limassol school has been suspended after sexual harassment allegations, the education ministry confirmed on Friday.

The man was arrested two weeks ago and remanded in custody.

He has since been released but police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus Mail investigations are still ongoing over the matter and if enough evidence is secured, the case will go to court.

In the meantime, the education ministry has suspended the high school teacher until police investigations are completed, a spokesperson confirmed.

The female high school student reported him for harassing her two weeks ago, and a special police unit is now handling the case.

