October 7, 2023

Cyprus condemns Hamas attack on Israel

By Andria Kades
a tel aviv building ablaze following rocket attacks from the gaza strip
A burning building following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv

President Nikos Christodoulides condemned on Saturday the “horrifying terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza” and underlined Nicosia’s solidarity with Israel.

Earlier in the day, Hamas launched a major rocket attack and militants infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

The foreign ministry issued an advisory calling on all Cypriot citizens to “avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures”.

It urged them to closely follow Israel’s guidance, as well as information in international and local media.

Cypriot citizens are also advised to register on the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

“I unequivocally condemn the horrifying terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties. I personally extend my profound sympathy to everyone affected,” Christodoulides posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Cyprus stands firmly in solidarity with Israel and in support of its right to self-defence.”

Meanwhile, both the foreign ministry and Cyprus’ embassy in Israel shared similar posts expressing their solidarity with Israel.

“Utter and full condemnation of the horrific terrorist infiltration from Hamas in Gaza into Israel and of the thousands of indiscriminate attacks with rockets against civilians.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected,” the ministry of foreign affairs tweeted, adding “we stand in solidarity with our partner Israel.”

Similarly, Cyprus’ embassy in Israel posted it “strongly condemns today’s heavy rocket attack against Israel and the terrorist infiltration in the south of the country. We stand with Israel.”

In case of emergency Cypriot citizens are encouraged to contact:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Consular Affairs Directorate:
Tel: +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs/National Crisis Management Centre:
Tel: +357 22 801000, +357 22 651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday)

The following mobile numbers (outside working hours):
Tel: +972 54-8608603
Tel: +357 97 775998

 

