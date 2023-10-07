October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights to Israel running normally, but some diversions to Cyprus

By Andria Kades
larnaka airport Larnaca airport tourism arrivals tourists travel
Larnaca airport

The attacks by Hamas had not affected flights from Cyprus to Israel by Saturday afternoon, though authorities were on alert over the developments that led Israel’s Prime Minister to say his country is at war.

A source from Larnaca and Paphos airports said that by 2pm there had been four flight diversions from airlines that were going to Israel and instead changed their course to arrive in Cyprus.

The source did not wish to disclose the origin of the flights or the airlines.

Nonetheless, flights to Israel from Cyprus have so far been proceeding as normal.

Cyprus Airways issued a press release stressing “we prioritise the safety of passengers and crews above everything.”

Though flight schedules were unaffected for the time being, “if anything changes, we will keep passengers updated through e-mail and social media.”

Passengers that want to change their ticket for October 7, 8 or 9 can so free of charge for travel on a later date.  Cyprus Airways will provide further updates if there are any changes.

 

 

 

