October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President attends ceremony for new Akaki healthcare centre

By Staff Reporter07
cache 500x500 5643078 727795 09102023081646

President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday attended a ceremony for the beginning of works at the long-awaited Akaki healthcare centre.

He said the healthcare centre will be a much-needed boost to the surrounding Nicosia communities, which will gain further access to meaningful healthcare.

The president said that the health centre will provide key services such as mother and child care, dental care, mental health and general medical services, among others, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

TUS Airways to carry out additional flights from Tel Aviv to Larnaca, Athens

Staff Reporter

Soldiers assigned postings based on family connections Audit Office says

Elias Hazou

Disabled man says he was abused by tax official

Elias Hazou

Private insurance companies not paying Gesy for accident hospitalisations

Elias Hazou

Upgraded primary school a ‘shining example’

Nick Theodoulou

Local communities have the means to tackle climate change says minister

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign