October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thunderstorms expected on Wednesday, yellow weather warning issued

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, as inland and eastern areas of Cyprus are expected to be battered by thunderstorms.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the yellow warning will be in effect from 11am until 6pm as the mountains, inland areas, and the east coast are expected to be hit with thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C inland, 28 on the coasts, and 19 in the mountains.

The weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly clear in the morning, and then partly cloudy, with some isolated showers.

