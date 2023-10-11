October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusLegal View

Cyprus court rules magnate Steinmetz should be extradited to Romania

By Reuters News Service0142
file photo: israeli billionaire beny steinmetz arrives to a courthouse, in geneva
Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz

A court in Cyprus on Wednesday ruled that Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz should be extradited to Romania, acting on an outstanding warrant issued by that country over a land rights case.

A representative of Steinmetz said his lawyers will immediately appeal the decision to a higher court – meaning any extradition is on hold pending the outcome of that appeal.

Steinmetz, who denies wrongdoing, was detained in Cyprus in late August.

He is at the centre of a case dating back several years relating to his involvement in a group that allegedly tried to illegally secure land rights in Romania.

He had already faced arrest in other European countries on the same warrant but was cleared.

