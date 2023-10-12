October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Green line sales up 13 per cent on last year

By Tom Cleaver02
-The-Green-Line-cannot-become-an-external-border
Ayios Dometios checkpoint

The total amount of sales conducted across Cyprus’ divide within the scope of the Green Line regulation increased by almost 13 per cent in the first six months of 2023, compared with the same period last year.

According to the Turkish Cypriot chamber of commerce, total sales across the Green Line in the first six months of the year amounted to just shy of €7.7 million, up from €6.8m in 2022.

Portacabins saw the largest proportion of Green Line sales, with €2m worth of portacabins being sold across the Green Line between January and June, corresponding 26 per cent of the overall figure.

Related Posts

Cyprus construction sector sees price and production increases

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone spared jail after admitting tax fraud

Reuters News Service

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ arrested in fake prescriptions scandal

Tom Cleaver

The Daughters of Penelope

Paul Lambis

200-strong Turkish Cypriot delegation visits Azerbaijan

Tom Cleaver

Overlooked Dogecoin (DOGE)? See potential returns with TRON (TRX) and VC Spectra (SPCT)

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign