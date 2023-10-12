October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man pleads guilty to key charges in Chlorakas case

By Staff Reporter082
paphos court
File photo: The Paphos court

A 47-year-old arrested in Chlorakas in connection with the violent incidents which unfolded in August plead guilty to key charges against him, including incitement to violence.

The man also plead guilty at the Paphos district court to charges of incitement to fear and incitement to commit a criminal offence but plead not guilty to charges of spreading fake news.

His next court appearance is set for October 17.

The man remains in cusody.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Airport concession contract extension remains unresolved

Nikolaos Prakas

Forestry college reopening welcomed

Staff Reporter

Nicosia becomes Europa Nostra hub for cultural heritage

Nikolaos Prakas

Environmental inspector to begin work in Famagusta district

Gina Agapiou

Green line sales up 13 per cent on last year

Tom Cleaver

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ arrested in fake prescriptions scandal

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign