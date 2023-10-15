October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest for car arson

By Katy Turner
fire engine 07

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the arson of a car in Limassol.

The car was set fire to at dawn on July 5 in Limassol.

Acting on a judicial warrant, police arrested the 29-year-old on Saturday.

 

