Women in tech meetup to take place in Limassol

WomenTech Network, in partnership with Adsterra and TechIsland, will host the Women in Tech Limassol Meetup on October 19, 2023, at 6.30 pm at Lellos Art Point (str. Agiou Andreou 213), according to an announcement by the hosts.
The announcement explained that the event will bring together women from all levels of the tech industry to share their experiences, challenges, and successes in a supportive and inclusive environment. Persons interested in attending can register for the event at https://womentech-cyprus-techisland.eventbrite.com.
“We are excited to partner with Adsterra and TechIsland to create this opportunity for women in the tech industry to connect, learn, and celebrate diversity,” said Anna Radulovski, Founder of WomenTech Network.
“We hope that attendees will leave inspired and empowered to continue breaking barriers and achieving their goals,” she added.
“We are excited to partner with WomenTech Network for the upcoming meetups to support and encourage women in tech,” said Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra.
“At Adsterra, where 52 per cent of the workforce are women, we believe in creating a diverse and inclusive work environment that embraces different perspectives and experiences,” she stated.
“Our employees may have flexible working hours, an inclusive parental leave policy, and a supportive company culture that encourages women to take on leadership roles. We are thrilled to be a part of this global story and look forward to connecting with other women in tech,” Grigoreva added.
The event will feature an exclusive fireside chat with Nataliia Miranchuk, CEO and founder of Soula. Nataliia, a mother of two and an award-winning startup founder, has been leading projects in maternity and parenthood care for over 15 years.
She will openly share her personal experiences, providing insights into the challenges and successes of balancing an entrepreneurial career in the tech industry with a fulfilling personal life.
Following the fireside chat, there will be an insightful workshop on salary negotiating strategies and an engaging networking session where you can enjoy finger food and a glass of wine in the company of fellow attendees.
This event is hosted by Adsterra, a global advertising and CPA network with a unique Partner Care approach, and TechIsland, an impactful tech association in Cyprus, dedicated to uniting IT companies, developing the tech ecosystem, and advocating for the ICT industry.
“With hundreds of events organised, and ambassadors across all continents, WomenTech Network has targeted Cyprus as a stepping stone for women in tech at any stage of their career who want to connect with like-minded people, inspiring speakers, leading tech firms, and innovative startups that make it their mission to drive positive change and to foster cultures of diversity, inclusion & belonging,” the announcement concluded.