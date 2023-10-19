October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Shots fired at mobile traffic camera in Xylofagou

By Staff Reporter022
police car 14
File photo

Two shots were fired at a mobile traffic camera vehicle while it was parked on the Xylofagou – Avgorou road on Wednesday.

According to the police, the driver reported that the incident happened around 9pm as soon as he parked his vehicle on the Xylofagou – Avgorou road. The driver told police he heard a shot from a distance and saw bullets hitting the car.

As soon as the driver started to leave he heard a second shot from a closer distance which misses the car.

Police men went to investigated at the scene and determined that shotgun shots had been fired from a distance of more than 100 meters.

The shots caused minor damage to the vehicle and the driver was not hurt.

The Famagusta CID is investigating the case.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Christodoulides and British PM discuss middle east crisis

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus inflation climbs to 4.3 per cent in September 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, isolated rains

Staff Reporter

Turkish Cypriot CPR life saver speaks about experience

Tom Cleaver

North declares ‘national mourning’ after Gaza hospital blast

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign