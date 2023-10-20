Cyprus Business Now

The path to sustainable tourism involves the fusion of technology and the preservation of cultural heritage, stated Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, during his speech at the 16th International Conference (ECTN) for Cultural Tourism in Europe, held in Paphos this week.

Koumis described the conference as a special one and mentioned that its organisation marked a “unique moment for the city of Paphos”.

In his address, the Deputy Minister of Tourism emphasised that the title of the European Capital of Smart Tourism is significant for Paphos and is a useful element to strengthen its name worldwide.

He explained that Paphos is evolving and becoming an example on a European level, noting that the main objective is to transform it into a modern destination with infrastructure that is friendly to all.

He further emphasised that cultural tourism is one of the most important pillars of the national tourism strategy, as the development of innovative tourist products and services based on our history and culture can differentiate and enrich the tourist experience, thus enhancing Cyprus’ competitiveness as a tourism destination.

He further stated that “cultural tourism is not just a visit to historical monuments; it is an experience that immerses travellers in the rich tapestry of a region’s history, tradition, and creativity”.

“As the Deputy Minister of Tourism, I firmly believe that the path to a sustainable and vibrant future for cultural tourism lies in our ability to embrace technological progress while preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” he added.

Highlighting that technology is changing all aspects of human life exponentially, the Deputy Minister said that smart tourism and smart destinations are the keys to harnessing this potential.

He also said that Cyprus should strive to make the journey more accessible, digitise famous landmarks, and develop applications that lead tourists to hidden gems and local stories.

He also stressed that sustainability is another cornerstone of their vision for the future of cultural tourism.

“They must be ambassadors of their environment and ensure that spaces of their cultural heritage are preserved for future generations,” he explained.

Finally, the minister said that sustainability is not only an environmental responsibility but also ensures that destinations remain attractive and resilient.

Business consultant and author Philippos Aristotelous has announced the release of the second edition of his book, “The MARVEL of Happiness: Principles, Stories, and Lessons for Living Fully”.

The official launch of the new edition will take place at The Vinegar Factory, located at Genethliou Mitella 34, 3036 Limassol (Castle Area), on Thursday, November 2, starting at 6:30 pm.

The venue, known for its inspiring atmosphere, serves as a fitting backdrop for the meaningful discussions and inspiring content that will be shared during the event.

According to the announcement, Aristotelous will delve into the principles, stories, and lessons found in his book.

The evening is expected to be engaging, with opportunities for attendees to participate in enlightening discussions during a Q&A session.

Aristotelous noted that he “looks forward to welcoming attendees for a thoughtful exploration of the pathways to a more fulfilled life”.

“The presence of each guest will make the occasion all the more meaningful,” he added.

The event will begin with an introductory speech by John Vickers, a prominent figure known for his contributions as a singer, songwriter, radio presenter, actor, and senior editor at GOLD Magazine.

For further details about the event or to confirm your attendance, please send an email to [email protected].

The activities of the 6th Safer Gambling Week, which is part of the strategic efforts of Cyprus’ National Betting Authority (NBA), focused on ensuring public protection from the harmful consequences of gambling and promoting a safe environment for players and the wider public, have successfully concluded.

“Through various activities conducted during the week, stakeholders, professionals in the field of gambling, players, vulnerable groups, parents, and the wider society had the opportunity to receive information on, among other things, how to keep their engagement with gambling safe, the self-protection tools available to each player, the risks of problematic gambling, and its harmful effects on society, as well as ways for individuals to seek help and treatment,” the betting authority said in a statement.

The 6th Safer Gambling Week kicked off with the Safer Gambling Conference, featuring over 25 speakers from 12 different countries, predominantly professionals in the gambling industry, respected academics, and representatives of European regulatory authorities.

The conference covered a wide range of topics surrounding Safer Gambling and was attended by over 350 people, both in person and online.

Throughout the Safer Gambling Week, more than 30 multidimensional actions and initiatives took place.

Key events of the week focused on young people, including interactive events as part of Unifest at the Universities of Cyprus, Nicosia, European University, and Neapolis, as well as the interactive game “Keep the Game Safe Quiz.”

In addition, educational seminars were held for NBA supervisors in all districts on the subject of how they can apply safe gambling practices within their premises. These seminars employed hologram technology for remote participation.

A seminar was also held for licensed gambling service providers on issues of sustainable development and ESG reporting, as well as the implementation of the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Furthermore, a specialised seminar was conducted for mental health professionals and social workers on the topic of “Women and Problematic Gambling.”

As part of the week’s activities, for the first time, a “Road Show in Businesses” was carried out, including educational seminars for the management and human resources departments of major companies across Cyprus.

This aimed to educate them about their role in preventing problematic gambling and enhancing the mental health of employees.

Finally, in collaboration with the Cyprus Football Association, the Safer Gambling Week message was conveyed during all A’ and B’ Category football league matches.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, October 19 with minor profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 127.98 points at 13:35 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.09 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 77.59 points, representing a rise of 0.09 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €211,037.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the the main and alternative indexes rose by 0.09 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Cyprus Cement Company (no change), K+G Complex (+1.26 per cent), KEO (+1.84 per cent), Salamis Tours (-1.08 per cent), and the Bank of Cyprus (+0.34 per cent).