October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Iconic Nicosia bakery ‘Hurricane’ is up for sale

By Nick Theodoulou061
hurricane bakery, cafe, old town, nicosia
Bakery Hurricane

The beloved and historic family-run Hurricane bakery in the old town of Nicosia is up for sale, but the current owners aren’t in it just for the money – they want to find the right buyer.

“We’ve had many, many offers but we are waiting for the right person who understands and loves it, it’s been here for 81 years but we want it to hit 200,” the owner’s son told the Cyprus Mail.

Tucked between sandstone buildings just off Ledra Street, the bakery – with a cosy seating area – has been a staple of the historic centre.

It’s easy to miss if you’re in a hurry, but they told us that there has been significant interest since the ‘for sale’ sign went up.

The owner explained that health reasons have pushed him towards selling the business, but he is taking his time to find the right buyer.

“We want it to continue, we want to make sure that keeps its identity,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Lifeguards call for an end to ‘Illegal’ contract renewals

Staff Reporter

Police union threatens to report police watchdog to anti-corruption body

Gina Agapiou

Demetriou meets Turkish Cypriot TDP leader Mine Atli

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides highlights EU accession as Cyprus’ greatest achievement

Staff Reporter

Paphos bad smell problem resolved, mayor says

Tom Cleaver

President outlines major development projects in Famagusta district

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign