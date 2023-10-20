October 20, 2023

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter
The Paphos district court issued a one-day detention order on Thursday against a person for an alleged impersonation case at Paphos airport.

According to the police, on October 19 at 4.40pm a man bound for France presented himself with a Spanish identity card at the departure desk.

The document was was genuine and had been declared stolen or lost, according to information on the Interpol database,  and the person depicted in the photo did match the person using it.

When interrogated the suspect allegedly confessed that his real details and identity.

Police arrested the man arrested for the crime of impersonation and he was taken into one-day custody.

