October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for child porn

By Andria Kades02
handcuffs 05

A 68-year-old man suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography was arrested in Famagusta, police said on Sunday.

Members of the cybercrime unit received information that a user on a data-exchange platform had obtained material containing sexual abuse of children, according to a police bulletin.

On Saturday, officers searched his work premises in Famagusta, where two laptops, one mobile phone and seven hard disks were found and seized.

Police said investigations were ongoing.

