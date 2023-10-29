October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Reaction to Hamas attack one-sided

By CM Reader's View01
Why all this one-sided fuss over the Hamas attack. They were only copying what the Jewish terrorist groups Irgun and Lehi did at Deir Yassin and elsewhere before and after the British Mandate ended.

John C Barbour, Monagri   

