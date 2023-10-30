October 30, 2023

Events planned to mark Deaf School’s 70th anniversary

By Tom Cleaver04
Deaf School Welfare Fund chairman Achilleas Demetriades (centre) and the school’s headmistress Kika Hadjikakou

A series of events have been planned to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Deaf School.

The events were announced on Monday by Deaf School Welfare Fund chairman Achilleas Demetriades and the school’s headmistress Kika Hadjikakou.

The aim of the events is to “celebrate the school’s long history, its work, and its contribution to Cyprus, as well as informing Cypriot society regarding matters pertaining to deafness”.

The first event will take place at Athalassa park on November 12 and will be put on by the Deaf School’s nursery school. It will be aimed at nursery school children and will include storytelling and children’s games.

There will also be a series of films on the subject of deafness screened in both Nicosia and Limassol. The first film, the 2021 Belgian comedy-drama Coda, will be shown at Frederick university’s Nicosia campus on November 22, and will then be shown a week later at the same university’s Limassol campus.

There will be subsequent screenings of other films in both Nicosia and Limassol in February.

On January 26, there will be an award ceremony for people with hearing loss. It will take place at the school, with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou set to attend.

In April, there will be an exhibition in Yermasoyia of works created by deaf artists, hosted by Yermasoyia mayor Kyriakos Xydas.

The final event of the academic year will be a school open day, with food, drink and games alongside activities for people of all ages.

Meanwhile, the school will show various documentaries and will also release a commemorative album.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

