October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flight of love to take place on Wednesday

By Staff Reporter00
tus airways cyprus tourism flying travelling airport

The fourth annual Flight of Love for children with autism is set to take place on Wednesday, with 160 passengers from all around Cyprus.

The event is a collaboration between the Mediterranean Flight Safety Foundation (FSF-MED) and TUS Airlines.

The flight is free for children, who will be accompanied by parents and instructors.

They will have the opportunity to experience the joy of a real airplane flight “which, according to experts, positively affects both their psychology as well as their feeling of inclusion in wider society”.

The flight will also be accompanied by representatives of the transport and health ministries.

Finally, the Mediterranean Flight Safety Foundation said that it will soon announce other similar actions which will be aimed at offering to separate population groups.

 

Avatar photo

