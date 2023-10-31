October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

By Reuters News Service01
metro paris ville transports metropolitain rail 1608188 pxhere.com
File photo

 Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local broadcaster BFM TV said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

“Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons,” a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the woman’s behaviour had prompted the officers to shoot her.

