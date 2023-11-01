How a Combi Boiler works and how to install it

If you are looking for the ideal boiler for your family home, look no further than the combi boiler, a cheap and reliable option that would fulfil your winter needs.

Combi boilers (short for combination boilers) have gained a lot of popularity in the heating and hot water industry. They are known for their efficiency and space-saving design, making them a top choice for homeowners.

The experts at Boiler Central have helped us be able to explore how a combi boiler works and provide a step-by-step guide on how to install them, ensuring you have a reliable source of heating and hot water in your home.

Introduction

What is a Combi Boiler?

A combi boiler is a highly efficient central heating boiler in a single compact unit. If you have a small to medium sized home, with not many taps to be powered at once, then the combi boiler would be the perfect choice for you. Unlike traditional systems, combi boilers do not require a separate hot water storage tank, making them an excellent choice for homes with limited space.

Why are Combi Boilers popular

Combi boilers have gained popularity for several reasons. They are known for being energy efficient, delivering hot water on demand and eliminating the need for storing hot water (which can lead to energy wastage). Some popular types of combi include the Viessmann, Worcester and Vaillant (just to name a few). Their compact design can save you space in your home, they are often both less expensive to install.

How does a Combi Boiler work?

Combining heating and hot Water

Combi boilers work by combining all the functions of heating, and providing hot water in one unit. They are directly connected to the water supply, ensuring a constant flow of hot water whenever needed, whether it’s for showers, baths, or heating your home.

The role of heat exchangers

Central to the operation of a combi boiler are heat exchangers. These transfer heat from the boiler to the water supply, ensuring that the water is heated to your favoured temperature as it passes through the unit. This occurs almost instantly, guaranteeing hot water at your fingertips.

Instant hot water

One of the most significant advantages of combi boilers is the instant availability of hot water. Unlike older systems where you might have to wait for a tank to heat up, combi boilers provide hot water on demand, so you don’t end up running out of hot water.

Installing a Combi Boiler

Necessary tools and materials

At the beginning of the installation process, it’s important to gather all the necessary tools and materials. This includes the combi boiler unit, flue, pipes, fittings, thermostats, and valves. Equipment such as gloves and goggles are a necessity in order for safety whilst completing the task ahead.

Getting a professional engineer to come and fit your combi boiler will make sure that the installation is safe and efficient.

Safety precautions

Safety should always be a top priority when installing a combi boiler. Turn off the gas and water supply to your home before starting the installation. Remember to make sure there is proper ventilation in the area you are working in and follow all manufacturer’s instructions.

Step-by-Step installation guide

Positioning the boiler

Choose a suitable location for your combi boiler, ensuring it’s close to the gas and water supplies and you are happy with the overall space that is taken up by the boiler itself.

Flue installation

Install the flue to safely vent the combustion gases outside. If the flue is going to be installed out the side of your home, and ensure that it’s at least 30-60cm away from any windows or doors.

Water and gas connection

Connect the water and gas supply to the boiler, ensuring tight and secure connections. Again, a professional engineer with a gas safe card is required so everything is done to a safe standard.

Electrical wiring

Connect the boiler to your home’s electrical supply, remember that engineers will have the complete knowledge of doing all these specific and dangerous tasks.

Test and examine

Test the boiler’s functionality and make any necessary adjustments. Getting a boiler cover plan is ideal after this step as it ensures your boiler will be looked after and will save you from huge repair costs in the future.

User Instructions

Provide the user with instructions on how to operate the combi boiler safely.

Benefits of Combi Boilers

Energy efficiency

Combi boilers are highly efficient, as they only heat water when needed, reducing energy consumption and heating costs.

Cost savings

The combination of energy efficiency and space-saving makes combi boilers a cost-effective choice for homeowners. The price of combi boilers usually start at around £1800, compared to a system boiler which would usually start at around £2200, so it would be all about choosing the right price for the boiler you need. However, Many people tend to compare boiler quotes from different websites in order to make sure they are getting the overall best price for them.

Another benefit is that they usually come with a warranty , so if they are kept in good condition they are likely to last a very long time, keeping you and your family warm for many years to come.

Servicing and care

Regular inspections

To ensure your combi boiler continues to operate efficiently, regular inspections and servicing are essential. It’s usually recommended that you get it serviced or checked at least once a year.

Most people opt for a boiler cover plan, ensuring regular checks to make sure everything is running how it should be and to avoid huge costs down the line.

Extending the lifespan

Proper Servicing and care can extend the lifespan of your combi boiler, providing long-term benefits. This can prevent issues and error codes occurring such as this Vaillant F22 fault code for example.

This is why we would advise you to get a boiler cover plan as a layer of protection and to ensure everything is up to standard.

Conclusion

In conclusion, combi boilers are a fantastic choice for homes looking to improve their heating and hot water systems. Their ability to provide instant hot water and save space and energy make them a top pick.

Frequently asked questions

Are combi boilers suitable for all homes?

Combi boilers are an excellent choice for most homes, especially those with limited space. However, it’s essential to consult with an engineer with a gas safe ID card to determine the best heating solution in the safest way possible.

How often should I service my combi boiler?

Regular servicing is recommended at least once a year to ensure your combi boiler operates efficiently and safely, or getting hold of a boiler cover plan is advised. If you don’t get a service once a year, you can lose the warranty that comes with your boiler making the cost of repairs incredibly expensive.

Can I install a combi boiler myself?

The short answer is no, installing a boiler yourself can be very dangerous as well as being illegal. Getting qualified technician install your combi boiler guarantees safety and proper functionality,

Do combi boilers work with alternative energy sources, like solar panels?

Yes, some combi boilers are compatible with alternative energy sources, making them even more eco-friendly and cost-effective. Particular companies such as Eon boilers offer sustainable energy solutions for many homes and businesses. They aim to reduce net carbon emissions and renewable electricity sources to 0% by 2055.

What are the typical boiler brands associated with combi boilers?

There are many brands that make combi boilers, all ranging in price. For example, I’m sure you have heard of Worcester Bosch, there are many more huge companies like Viessmann, Valiant and Baxi who are both reliable and dependable.

If you were to look at the prices of these brands they would range depending on various elements. For example, If you look at Baxi boiler prices, you may find that they tend to be cheaper than Viessmann Boilers, this ultimately boils down to quality, size and name of the boiler.