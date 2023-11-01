November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police in Paphos search for burglary suspects

By Antigoni Pitta00

Paphos police on Wednesday were seeking two suspects in a case of theft, which reportedly took place on Monday.

According to spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, on Monday a woman reported that between the hours of 8.45 am and 6.30 pm, her apartment was allegedly broken into, and €70 were stolen from her bag.

Entry was gained by breaching the main entrance.

During the investigation, Paphos police secured testimony against two persons who are permanent residents of Cyprus, aged 31 and 34.

Arrest warrants have been issued against them and they are wanted, facing charges of conspiracy to commit felony burglary and theft.

