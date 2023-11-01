Ripple shifts 70 million XRP amidst rising prices; Future implications for Solana and VC Spectra

Ripple’s several victories in the ongoing lawsuit against the SEC have seen XRP become a darling of investors and the best crypto to buy as its price rises. Consequently, Ripple has moved 70 million XRP to capitalize on the surges. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) and VC Spectra (SPCT) decouple from the bearish market to generate massive gains for investors.

Let’s delve into XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and VC Spectra (SPCT) further.

Summary

Ripple may win the lawsuit against the SEC; 70 million XRP was moved to an unknown account, and XRP gears for $0.61 by the end of October.

Solana investors are hopeful SOL will reach $35 as it enters an overbought region.

VC Spectra (SPCT) surges 587% to hit $0.055 in public presale Stage 4.

Ripple labs gears up to profit from the rising XRP prices

Ripple Labs has moved millions of XRP amidst its renewed price rally as it appears it will win its lawsuit against the SEC. On October 24, the X account, Whale Alert, reported a transfer of 70 million XRP by Ripple Labs to an unknown account. The XRP crypto price responded with a slight 1.8% rise from $0.54 to $0.55.

As expected, speculation arises as to what Ripple Labs intends to do with the unlocked coins. Most analysts suggest it may sell, while others opine it was an OTC transaction or it intends to start an airdrop.

October saw the XRP crypto price rise as Ripple marked significant wins in its lawsuit against the SEC. Between October 19 and 26, XRP gained 14.5% as its price moved from $0.48 to $0.55. The recent upward surge has seen XRP regain its prominence with top crypto coins.

Technical analysis indicates XRP is bullish, with its RSI above 50 and rising. Based on this performance, experts project the XRP crypto price may reach $0.61 by the end of October.

Solana network development results in major SOL price surges

In September, Solana (SOL) reported 100% uptime since February, a significant development after it experienced numerous outages in 2022. On September 5, Solana (SOL) became Visa’s USDC payment partner. Consequently, the SOL crypto price jumped 3.52% from $19.58 to $20.27 the following day.

Meanwhile, amidst the XRP victory in its SEC lawsuit, Solana (SOL), also labeled a security by the SEC earlier in the year, has experienced a turnaround in its value. Between October 16 and October 26, the SOL crypto price gained 47.62% as it moved from $21.92 to $32.36.

While Solana (SOL) is bullish, its RSI shows it is overbought and may start a price reversal. Consequently, bullish Solana price predictions indicate the SOL crypto price could reach $35, while bearish Solana price predictions expect Solana (SOL) to fall to $29 before it starts a rejuvenated upward surge.

VC Spectra (SPCT) continues to impress investors

With crypto enthusiasts sure of Ripple’s victory in the lawsuit against the SEC, VC Spectra (SPCT) debuts with massive potential. Consequently, investors seeking early profits have flocked to its public presale, causing high demand and price increases.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund democratizing investments in blockchain and tech ventures. It leverages AI and employs skilled financial traders to select the best new ICOs and tech ventures to invest in for the best returns.

Moreover, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers a BRC-20 blockchain token, SPCT. The coin provides holders voting rights and determines how much they receive in quarterly dividends and profit buybacks from the fund’s profits.

Investors can invest in VC Spectra (SPCT) in the ongoing multi-stage public presale. Tokens are available at $0.055 in the fourth public presale stage. The price is a 587% surge from the introductory price of $0.008.

Furthermore, the current VC Spectra (SPCT) price trajectory indicates it may surpass the expected $0.080 price at the final stage. Consequently, both new and early investors can earn higher returns at the end of the VC Spectra (SPCT) public presale. Moreover, buying VC Spectra (SPCT) now results in a weighty bonus on any amount invested.

