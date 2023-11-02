November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European Investment Bank president to visit Cyprus on Monday

By Tom Cleaver00
eib
The European Investment Bank headquarters in Kirchberg, Luxembourg

The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, is set to make an official visit to Cyprus on Monday.

Hoyer will be joined on the island by the newly appointed Cypriot Vice President of the bank Kyriakos Kakouris, as well as officials from the European Investment Fund.

He will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and host a press conference at the Finance Ministry, where he will present the first Cyprus Equity Fund and review the bank’s activities in Cyprus during his ten-year term in office.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

