November 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusEnergy

Cyprus considers extension for Chevron negotiations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency071
Christodoulides, Chevron, Energy Minister, Papanastasiou, Attorney-General
President Christodoulides, receives the President of Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America, Clay Neff

Cyprus is considering the possibility of granting a new extension for negotiations with Chevron and is determined to exhaust every opportunity for negotiations until the very last moment, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Saturday.

According to cited sources, the company is seeking a four-month extension for the negotiating period for the modification of the Aphrodite offshore gas field development and production plan.

At the same time, the company has also requested a four-month extension of the deadline for starting the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study. The company seeks to have the two four-month-extension requests run concurrently.

CNA reported that the Republic of Cyprus is considering the possibility of accepting an extension, but for a shorter period. The current negotiation period ends on Sunday, November 5, and the government seems willing to exhaust all possibilities for finding a solution, sources told CNA.

On Friday, a meeting was held between the two parties, after which no announcements were made. CNA sources said that Energy Minister George Papanastasiou had another informal meeting on Friday evening with representatives of the company.

The Chevron consortium, along with Shell Plc and Israel’s Newmed Energy LP, had submitted for approval an updated development plan for the Aphrodite field to the government, which provided for the connection of the field to liquefaction infrastructure in Egypt via a subsea pipeline.

The updated plan was rejected by the Cypriot government at the end of August, with the contract providing for 30 days of negotiation to resolve the dispute. The negotiation period had been extended for another 30 days with a deadline of November 5.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Company defrauded of $48,000 in electronic scam

Staff Reporter

Israelis in Cyprus, talking about war (video)

Theo Panayides

Woman wanted for stealing donation money from bakeries

Staff Reporter

FLOKI and Baby Doge Coin take a hit as Nugget rush presale impresses traders

CM Guest Columnist

Cheers to Zivania at Alona festival this Sunday

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus among top ten destinations for British travellers

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign