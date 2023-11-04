November 4, 2023

Pop Up event with 17 local brands

Enjoy handmade jewellery, ceramics, arts, cosmetics, bags, clothes, shoes and more, all local creations, at the Soartsy Studio (Machera 30B, 2049, Strovolos, Nicosia).

November 4-5 from 11.00 to 19.00.

For further information please call at 99 089753

 

