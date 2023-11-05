November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Kalogeropoulos murder suspects remanded for eight days by court

By Nikolaos Prakas0353
Limassol Court

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos last week, were remanded on Sunday for eight days by the Limassol District Court.

The two, 41 and 44, were taken to court in heavy police presence, after they were arrested a day before, following testimony to police that they were involved in the death of Kalogeropoulos, who was gunned down in broad daylight last Monday.

Kalogeropoulos, 55, had been shot 10 times in an apparent gangland shooting on Monday, which was followed by the killing of Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, a day later.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency one of the suspects, 41, was arrested in Paphos and already had an arrest warrant issued against him for an arson attack in Larnaca.

He appeared to look like the driver of a motorbike which is believed to have been one of the getaway vehicles for Kalogeropoulos’ murder, in a photograph released by the police captured on CCTV.

On Sunday, the court heard that the second suspect, 44, had a meeting with Kalogeropoulos ten days prior to the murder, according to what he told police.

Police said that the suspect had met with Kalogeropoulos to discuss illegal gambling activities.

According to what was said in court, during a search at the man’s home, police found evidence, which might be connected to the murder of Kalogeropoulos, including security camera footage, mobile phones, and clothes in a bin that do not belong to the suspect.

The court heard that the second suspect is not involved in the shooting and escape but had been giving shelter to the 41-year-old, who had been living with him.

Police arrested the 44-year-old on the charge of aiding and conspiring to murder. Both suspects have been sought for other crimes in the past, the court heard.

One report said that as the suspects left the court, Kalogeropoulos’ friends gathered to shout and hurl insults at the suspects.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Lacroix discussed UN buffer zone developments during Cyprus visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

North ‘falls short’ on preventing human trafficking

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus to respond by days end to Chevron about ‘Aphrodite’ field

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Home is where the luxury is: seven premium Cyprus properties

.

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Change in the moral equilibrium amid Gaza conflict

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign