November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly refugees ask for help of fire service

By Jonathan Shkurko014
fire engine 01

Elderly refugees are requested assistance from the fire service to carry their groceries upstairs due to the absence of elevators, the House refugees committee heard on Tuesday.

After the committee meeting, MPs called for the extension of the elevator installation programme.

This was after they were told that elderly residents of refugee apartment buildings were seeking assistance from the fire service to transport their groceries to their homes.

Committee president and Akel MP Nikos Kettiros raised concerns about the suspension of elevator installations in refugee apartment buildings, calling it “an unprecedented and misguided move”.

Kettiros also provided statistics on elevator installations, indicating that the previous government only installed 22 elevators in a decade. He pointed out that there are still 206 apartment buildings awaiting elevator installations.

Disy MP Rita Superman said that the elevator installation programme has been put on hold as it is part of the broader redevelopment scheme. However, she admitted that the situation is problematic, as it affects elderly people who need to call the fire service for help in carrying their groceries into their apartments.

Superman called on the government to show more flexibility and sensitivity, urging them to prioritise elevator installations in areas with immediate need.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports, and he also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Six expelled from one school over behaviour

Tom Cleaver

Gaza corridor proposal to be discussed at international meeting in Paris

Nikolaos Prakas

One in three Cypriots still smoking

Tom Cleaver

One in seven in north living under poverty line

Tom Cleaver

Turkey donates $100,000 to CMP

Tom Cleaver

Engaging Muay Thai world champ seminar at The Big Gym Larnaca

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign