November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

CTC Automotive honoured for 60 years of HILTI in Cyprus

By Press Release018
Honorary plaque to Hilti Division Cyprus

CTC Automotive Ltd, a member of the CTC Group, whose activities include the import and distribution in the Cyprus market of the renowned HILTI professional products for the construction industry, recently received an important honour, in recognition of the longstanding and successful 60-year partnership – the oldest in the eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region.

An honorary plaque was presented to CTC Automotive Ltd CEO George Kozakos, by Michael Hilti, the Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mutaz Al-Ma’ani, Head of Region Middle East, Turkey and Africa, and Joaquim Sarda, Member of the Executive Board.

The award ceremony took place at the HILTI Headquarters in Liechtenstein, during a meeting attended by HILTI partners of the META region (Middle East, Turkey, Africa), which includes Cyprus. CEO Kozakos was accompanied by Stefanos Champiaouridis, the Hilti Division Manager of CTC Automotive.

During the ceremony, META region head Al-Ma’ani praised CTC Automotive, reiterating the tribute expressed on the honorary plaque: “The CTC Automotive Team have continuously made proof of their professionalism and dedication, to the benefit of both our companies and our customers. Congratulations to the entire team of CTC Automotive, HILTI Division. Thank you for your loyalty, trust and commitment towards building and maintaining a mutually-beneficial Business Partnership over the years.”

CTC Automotive, with its efficient structure, and the qualified professionals of the HILTI Division Team, have succeeded in the highly competitive sector of the construction industry, achieving results that, in many cases, have exceeded those of much bigger countries.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ayia Napa Marina hosts successful Oceanman swimming event

Press Release

Zela Aviation acquires two historic aircraft for posterity

Press Release

Limassol Red Cross calling for pre-Christmas contributions

Press Release

Epic One: covering all communication needs for only €39.99!

Press Release

Alphamega: shop and claim antamivi scheme rewards!

Press Release

Cyprus Institute’s CARE-C takes key role in ESA satellite mission

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign