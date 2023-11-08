November 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

By Tom Cleaver074
when tatar met kakar
Ersin Tatar meets Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Wednesday.

The pair met on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO)’s summit in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

Tatar said “around ten thousand citizens of the brotherly nation of Pakistan live in the TRNC,” and added that he wants “to increase close relations and cooperation” with the country.

He added that the Turkish Cypriots and Pakistan have “historical ties of culture and brotherhood” with one another.

He also said “the 50-year-long talks for a federal solution in Cyprus had negative results and the Turkish Cypriot people cannot waste any more time,” reaffirming his commitment to a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

Kakar’s comments were of similar tone to those of Tatar, saying “we have cultural and historical ties with the brotherly Turkish Cypriot people,” and adding “it is important the TRNC takes part in international organisations.”

He added that he will continue to work to develop mutual relations.

The ECO is an intergovernmental organisation between a number of countries in western and central Asia. The north is an observer of the ECO, while Pakistan has full membership status.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

