Two arrested in north in connection with gangland murders in Republic

Two men were arrested at the north’s Ercan (Tymbou) airport on Wednesday, reportedly in connection with the gangland murders of Alexis Mavromichalis and Thanasis Kalogeropoulos in Limassol and Nicosia last week.
The pair arrived at the airport and attempted to pass through passport control to board a private jet which was waiting for them, when Turkish Cypriot police realised that both of them had crossed into the north illegally from the Republic.
After questioning, they were taken to the north’s central prison.
Both are suspected of having Polish and Russian connections, and Turkish Cypriot news website Haber Kibris reported on Thursday that the pair “wanted to quickly escape from the island” and are “suspected of being connected” to the two murders.
Turkish Cypriot police are now investigating whether the pair are in fact connected to the murders, with reports suggesting there is a “strong possibility” that this is the case.
The Turkish Cypriot police are expected to make contact with the Republic’s police later today.
Two men have already been arrested in the Republic over the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos, and both were remanded in custody for eight days by the Limassol District Court on Sunday.
The court heard that one suspect had held a meeting with Kalogeropoulos ten days prior to the murder, according to what he told police.
Police said the man had met with Kalogeropoulos to discuss illegal gambling activities.
They added that although the vehicle used to escape the scene was recorded on a CCTV camera, the footage is of poor quality, and for this reason, police are now searching for other footage from other cameras in the area to determine the identity of the murderer.
At the same time, police have requested telecommunications data from Mavromichalis’ telephones, with the aim of determining whether he received threats prior to the murder, and who he spoke to in the hours leading up to his murder.
Thanasis Kalogeropoulos was shot 10 times in broad daylight in Limassol on October 30 while on the way to his morning swim.
Alexis Mavromichalis, also known as Alexoui, was shot while standing on the balcony of his apartment in Nicosia the following day.