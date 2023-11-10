November 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in hospital after being stabbed by own father (Updated)

By Tom Cleaver0209
criminal with knife
File photo

A 20-year-old man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in the chest by his own father in Omorphita, in Nicosia on Friday.

The man had engaged in an argument with his father, 47, and his older brother, 25, which then turned violent.

He was severely beaten and stabbed in the chest, before being taken to the Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital in northern Nicosia.

He was later discharged from hospital, and his father and brother were both arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Basic pension to increase by 4 per cent from next year

Tom Cleaver

Shaman acquitted in death of Lithuanian woman in Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Six ways to leverage socio-emotional learning in Early Childhood Education

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus’ only interdisciplinary skull base team at Okypy’s Nicosia General Hospital

CM Guest Columnist

CDB Bank in talks with both local and international parties for potential acquisition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man jailed for nine years for manslaughter of Cypriot in Brisbane

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign