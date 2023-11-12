November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU Foreign Affairs Council to be briefed on Gaza corridor proposal

By Katy Turner02
kombos
Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minster Constantinos Kombos leaves for Brussels on Sunday where he will brief the EU Foreign Affairs Council the following day on the island’s proposal to create a marine humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

The council will discuss the state of affairs in the Middle East following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

Also on the agenda are Armenia and Azerbaijan, the continuing crisis in Ukraine and economic stability.

