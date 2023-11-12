November 12, 2023

Sinner dispatches Tsitsipas in dream start to ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner made a dream start to the ATP Finals with a comprehensive 6-4 6-4 defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas in their opening Green Group clash on Sunday.

Playing in front of his home crowd in the huge Pala Alpitour indoor arena, the world number four was streets ahead of his opponent even if the score looked reasonably close.

Sinner served superbly throughout and struck his groundstrokes with venom, needing just one service break in each set to wrap up a routine victory.

World number one Novak Djokovic begins his Green Group quest later on Sunday when he faces Danish youngster Holger Rune.

Sinner wrapped up the opening set in 40 minutes and when he broke serve at the start of the second set he never looked like relinquishing control against a flat-looking Tsitsipas.

The Italian, who has qualified by right for the season-ender for the first time, sealed victory with an ace.

“It was a long week before coming here and I was excited to finally step on court,” the 22-year-old Sinner said. “I knew it would be tough but I think I answered the questions really well.

“It’s a special week, such an incredible feeling playing here with the roof closed and the crowd.”

Djokovic, bidding for a record seventh title at the event, will seal the year-end world number one ranking for an eighth time if he wins one group match.

