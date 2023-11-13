November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Potato farmers to decide on dynamic measures

By Jean Christou04
potatoe grower5
The state subsidy has fallen this year

 Potato farmers will meet on Monday evening in Liopetri to decide whether to take dynamic measures to protest against the state subsidies this year.

Speaking on CyBC radio, representative Andreas Karios said the state subsidy this year was meagre, ranging between €35 and €40 per decare compared with €130 last year. A decare is just under a quarter of an acre.

The farmers will meet at 7pm to decide on what action they will take to protest against the difference.

