November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest for armed robbery

By Nikolaos Prakas0119
A 33-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Protaras kiosk at the end of October, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who was arrested on Monday, was the second for the armed robbery, with the first being a 35-year-old man arrested at the beginning of the month.

The woman was found attempting to leave Cyprus at Larnaca airport, where during passport control, she was stopped.

At the end of October, a 36-year-old kiosk employee in Protaras reported to police that an unknown man had entered the shop asking to buy cigarettes.

The man then allegedly drew a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The female worker reportedly refused and the man grabbed the cash register and fled.

According to the woman’s report, he got into a vehicle waiting for him outside the kiosk and the accomplices left in an unknown direction.

Based on evidence evaluation, police proceeded to arrest the 35-year-old suspect and Paphos resident, who allegedly admitted to committing the crime during questioning.

