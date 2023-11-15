Daily News Briefing

November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Paul Lambis
image

In today’s episode, a global investigation on Tuesday claimed to show how Russian influence in Cyprus and on local service providers helped oligarchs and billionaires structure their wealth over the years preceding the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In other news, Cyprus has seen witnessed 26 fatal traffic accidents so far this year, resulting in 28 deaths, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said. Of these, nine were attributed to careless and distracted driving. And Britain is considering using “air and maritime options” from its bases in Cyprus to get more aid into Gaza, it was reported on Tuesday.

