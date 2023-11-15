November 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unilateral declaration of the ‘TRNC’ commemorated in anti-occupation events

By Source: Cyprus News Agency013
trnc udi
A march by Greek Cypriots with banner reading "Republic of Cyprus free and united homeland" [Source: CNA]

President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday will address an event titled “Memories of Occupied Lands”, organised by the committee of occupied municipalities and communities.

The event, to be held at the cultural centre of the Holy Metropolis of Kykkos, in Nicosia marks the 40th anniversary of the internationally unrecognised declaration of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the November 15, 1983.

The illegal declaration was condemned by UN Security Council resolutions 541 (1983) and 550 (1984) which called it illegal and asked for its immediate withdrawal. Resolution 550, also called upon the international community to not to recognise the purported republic set up by the secessionist act, nor facilitate the TRNC in any way.

Nicosia noted that the unilateral declaration of independence of the TRNC is recognised only by Turkey which occupies 37 per cent of Cyprus’ territory.

Anti-occupation and commemoration events are taking place throughout the Republic in various municipalities, organised by political parties as well as citizen groups.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

