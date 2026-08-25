Cypriot beverage company Keo plc announced on Tuesday that it has completed the payment of its interim dividend to beneficiary shareholders, overcoming previous software issues that threatened to delay the distribution.

The completion follows the company’s prior warning on August 7, 2026, when management disclosed that technical issues with dividend calculation software could disrupt the payout timeline.

Shareholders had previously approved the €1.69 million total dividend during the company’s annual general meeting on July 8, 2026, allocating 4 cents per fully paid share funded from 2024 profits held within the revenue reserve.

Although management had aimed to resolve the technical hitch before an initial August 17, 2026 deadline, it had reassured investors that payments would be finalised no later than August 25, 2026.

In line with terms established on July 9, 2026, the payout covers investors listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register on July 20, 2026, including those who acquired shares through off-market transfers by that date.

The company’s shares had previously traded ex-dividend on July 17, 2026, following the final cum-dividend trading session on July 16, 2026.

Under regulatory rules that took effect on November 13, 2023, for the Operation of the Central Depository and Central Register of Securities, payments for shares held under an operator’s control were remitted directly to the operator to pass on to clients.

For investors whose shares are not managed by an operator, dividend payments were completed either through direct bank account transfers or via cheques posted to registered correspondence addresses.

In cases where beneficiaries failed to respond to official correspondence, the company withheld the due dividend pending receipt of an authorisation form containing an IBAN or a confirmed mailing address.

Alternatively, affected beneficiaries may collect their cheque in person from the company’s registered office upon presenting a valid identity card or passport.

At the July general meeting, shareholders also approved the directors’ report and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

In addition, shareholders re-elected Ioannis Charilaou, Demos Demou and Simos Chamboullas to the board of directors following their retirement by rotation under the articles of association.

The meeting approved the reappointment of Deloitte Ltd as external auditor for 2026, granting authorisation to the board and audit committee to determine auditor remuneration at a later date.

Shareholders also formally endorsed the remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside director fees for 2026.