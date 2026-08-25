Alpha Bank has completed the process of acquiring the remaining shares in Alpha Trust Holdings, giving the bank and parties acting alongside it 100 per cent ownership and voting rights in the company.

The Greek bank said the procedure, which concluded on August 24, involved the acquisition of 69,324 remaining ordinary shares in Alpha Trust Holdings at a cash price of €20.20 per share.

The €20.20 price was the same consideration offered by Alpha Bank under its earlier tender offer for the company.

The completion of the process means that Alpha Bank and the parties acting in concert with it now hold all shares and voting rights in Alpha Trust Holdings.

The acquisition was carried out through the legal procedure known as a squeeze-out, which allows an offeror that has reached the required ownership level following a takeover offer to acquire the remaining shares from shareholders.

Alpha Bank said the procedure was completed on August 24 in accordance with Article 27 of Greek Law 3461/2006 and a decision of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC).

The relevant HCMC board resolution was issued in April 2013, while the information circular relating to the offer was approved by the commission’s board on May 27, 2026.

The announcement concerned all ordinary, registered, dematerialised voting shares in Alpha Trust Holdings that remained outside Alpha Bank’s ownership.

With the acquisition of the final 69,324 shares, the process has now brought full ownership of Alpha Trust Holdings under Alpha Bank and its concert parties.