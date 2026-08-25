Technology company Logicom Public Limited announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Ioannis Kosmas Eirinarchos as a non-independent, non-executive board member, with immediate effect.

Following the appointment, the board of directors decided during its meeting on August 25, 2026, to reconstitute its internal committees in accordance with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, with changes also taking effect on the same date.

Under the approved committee structures, the Nomination Committee will be chaired by independent non-executive director Christoforos Hadjikyprianou, alongside executive non-independent director Varnavas Eirinarchos and independent non-executive director Giorgos Papaioannou.

The Audit Committee is chaired by independent non-executive director Andreas Konstantinidis, with independent non-executive directors Giorgos Papaioannou and Neoclis Nicolaou serving as members alongside newly appointed non-executive non-independent member Ioannis Kosmas Eirinarchos.

The Remuneration Committee will be chaired by Christoforos Hadjikyprianou, with Giorgos Papaioannou serving as its additional member.

The Risk Management Committee will be led by independent non-executive director Neoclis Nicolaou as chairman, accompanied by members Giorgos Papaioannou, Christoforos Hadjikyprianou, and Ioannis Kosmas Eirinarchos.

The ESG Committee focusing on environmental, social, and governance issues will be chaired by Andreas Konstantinidis, serving alongside executive non-independent director Anthoulis Papachristoforou, Neoclis Nicolaou, and Ioannis Kosmas Eirinarchos.