Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Tuesday that it has repurchased 3,300 of its own shares through investment firm the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO).

According to the announcement, the company executed the transactions on August 24, 2026, acquiring the shares at a uniform price of €1.43 per share.

The buyback was carried out in accordance with authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The total purchase was completed across four individual transactions during the single trading session on August 24, 2026.

The acquisitions comprised an initial larger tranche of 2,388 shares, followed by three smaller tranches of 294 shares, 291 shares, and 327 shares, all priced at €1.43 per share.

The transaction brought the total volume acquired during the session to 3,300 shares.