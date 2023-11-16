Get creative at Leventis Municipal Museum

This month, the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia is organising several events inviting people of all ages to the museum in old Nicosia. Two of the happenings are taking place this weekend, while the following weekend an educational and crafty workshop for adults will occur.
This Saturday and Sunday, a Book Sale with Coffee will take place where the museum will offer up to 70 per cent discount on all of its publications as well as on selected publications of the AG Leventis Gallery. “Between the pages of a book, there is always a wonderful place waiting to be discovered,” say organisers. “A warm cup of coffee will be waiting for you because, as we know, coffee is the best companion for a book. This event is a unique opportunity for all book lovers, book fanatics and bookshops.” Head to the museum between 10am and 4.30pm for book browsing.
Also happening this Sunday is an architectural walk in the old town, organised by the Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, the AG Leventis Gallery and the Cyprus Architects Association. The morning tour (10.30am-11.30am) is held in Greek and will set off from the Leventis Museum walking through the nearby neighbourhoods, focusing on the buildings of the modern movement of architecture in the capital. The tour will pass through Ledra, Onasagorou, Ippokratous, Solonos and Aischylou streets.
Next Sunday, a fun and informative workshop will teach adults all about candles. Entering a Christmas mood, an interactive session on the history of candles will take place on the Sunday before participants make their own. Soy candles specialist Dr Evi Kritioti-Fekkou will share the history of candle-making and modern production methods and will guide participants to make their own eco-friendly, soy candles with festive aromas and characteristics of the museum. Two workshops will take place, one at 10.30am and another at 4pm, to allow more participants to join in the fun.
Book Sale with Coffee
Discounts and sale on books of the museum and of the A.G. Leventis Gallery. November 18-19. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 10am-4.30pm. Tel: 22-661475
Architectural Walk
Walking tour with the Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the A. G. Leventis Gallery and the Cyprus Architects Association. November 19. Meeting point: Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 10.30am-11.30am. €10. In Greek. Reservations at 22-661475
Candle-making Workshop for Adults
Presentation and interactive candle workshop by Dr Evi Kritioti-Fekkou. November 26. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 10.30am-12.0pm. €35. In Greek. Tel: 22-661475