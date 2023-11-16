November 16, 2023

No suspicion of foul play over Akamas human bones find

By Iole Damaskinos
File photo: Akamas Peninsula

There is no suspicion of a criminal act so far concerning the human remains found in Akamas on Wednesday, Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou said.

Nikolaou stated that evidence at the scene points to them belonging to a 69-year-old man, missing since April. The man was a foreign national and permanent resident of Paphos, according to the police.

The bones were found by an off-duty policeman in an inaccessible area and were examined by officers from the Paphos CID, state medical examiner Nikolas Charalambous, and an anthropologist from the missing persons committee (CMP).

Further identification is awaited through genetic tests.

The bones were spotted around 11 am on Wednesday by a member a Paphos police officer who was out hunting in a remote area of ​​Akamas with friends.

The off-duty officer alerted the authorities, and the state pathologist and an anthropologist were flown via helicopter to the location.

Nikolaou said that the bones were found scattered and constitute the main part of a skeleton. Clothing was also located, which was also taken for examination.

