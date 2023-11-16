November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Volkswagen CEO: 20,000-euro EV could come in second half of decade

By Reuters News Service028
vw volkswagen

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has not made a decision on producing a 20,000-euro ($21,714.00) electric car yet, but Chief Executive Oliver Blume is convinced that the company can get there by the second half of the decade, he said at a conference on Wednesday.

The main lever to reduce prices of electric cars is reducing battery costs, Blume said at the Sueddeutsche Zeitung Wirtschaftsgipfel conference in Berlin, pointing to the company’s plans to produce a unified battery cell that it says will reduce battery costs by half.

Volkswagen laid out the details in March of an all-electric car under development for 25,000 euros, to launch by 2025 with a 450-km range and a battery charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes.

The company had said at the time it was working on a 20,000-euro vehicle, but did not provide further information.

“We have a responsibility to bring the right products at the right price onto the market,” Blume said.

“After early adopters were reached with electric cars, we now need consumers to be convinced by the technology, who don’t have the opportunity to install a charging station at home.”

The pressure of inflation, a lack of charging infrastructure and the removal of subsidies were also holding back electric car demand, Blume said.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

New partnership aims to boost youth entrepreneurship in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Gulf Air bolsters Cyprus routes with more Larnaca flights

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus cabinet approves new law in boost to investment fund sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Whales shift 2 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) to exchanges; Eos (EOS) & InQubeta’s (QUBE) forecasted surge takes center stage

CM Guest Columnist

Siemens Energy reviews wind unit set-up after $5 billion loss

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign