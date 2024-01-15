January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fourth arrest for shooting outside prison

By Nikolaos Prakas09
prison horizontal
The Nicosia central prison

Police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the Nicosia prison at the end of last month.

This is the fourth arrest for the incident, with the other three being a 26-year-old, a 27-year-old, and a 29-year-old.

The 44-year-old was arrested by Nicosia police on Monday, while the 27-year-old and 29-year-old were released under the condition they turn in travel documents and present themselves to their police station once a week.

The 26-year-old, who is the main suspect, remains in police custody awaiting a court hearing, police said.

According to what was heard in court during the first remand hearing last month, CCTV footage at the prisons showed eight people arriving to pick the suspect up, in three cars. The group is also seen in the footage taking a picture outside the prison.

The court also heard that police are examining a second set of CCTV footage from cameras located around 100 metres away from the prisons.

The police inspector told the court that these cameras have footage of one of the vehicles, but not of the individuals. He added that the cameras captured the first letters of one of the cars’ front licence plates, which did not have a back licence plate.

The main suspect was spotted in the cameras of the prison entering one of the vehicles spotted in the second set of cameras. The inspector said that the 26-year-old was seen getting into the driver’s seat.

According to the inspector, the vehicle the 26-year-old was suspected to be driving was also the vehicle the gunfire originated from. The inspector said that the gunfire came from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

 

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

