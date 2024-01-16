Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organisations join forces in pursuit of common goals

By Hanna Yerega
The EMERGE project is happy to announce the launch of a new webinar series aimed to highlight the cooperation and joint actions of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots organisations in their pursuit of bringing meaningful societal change across the island. The two online webinars will be held on the 17th and 24th of January in English to showcase examples of organisations and citizens from both communities working together to achieve common goals and aspirations.
The first webinar, to be held on 17 January at 6pm, will focus on the synergies and joint actions to secure and promote the rights of the LGBTI community in Cyprus. Throughout the conversation, Antonis Papageorgiou and Stefanos Evaggelidis from Accept Cyprus and Devrish Erol from Queer Cyprus, will share some details on their collaboration to address challenges and support the LGBTI community across the island. This collaboration was recently recognised by the European Parliament and honoured the two organisations with the European Citizenship Award 2023.
If you wish to participate in the webinar, please register here
The second webinar will take place on 24 January at 6pm, and it will present the actions and partnerships of activists and organisations to promote dialogue and build trust between the two communities. With the participation of Evgenia Chamilou, and Şadiye Işısal UN Youth Champions for Environment and Peace, Andrianos Charalambous and Hulusi Kilim, the webinar will shed light on the crucial role of social actions in bridging the divides. Based on their expertise and actions, the speakers’ presentations will emphasise how civil society can play a catalytic role in fostering a culture of peace and acceptance between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.
If you wish to participate in the webinar, please register here
The EMERGE project is implemented by CARDET and Koumanto Stin Tsepi Sou as part of the Active Citizens Fund Cyprus programme funded through EEA and Norway 2014-2021 grants. The project aims to promote active citizen participation and strengthen civil society organisations. To this end, the project implements a number of activities and events to deepen citizens’ knowledge and develop their capacity to transform their views and values into actions that contribute to the improvement of our society.
