January 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police still investigating torching of officer’s car

By Staff Reporter02
police caution tape cyprus
File photo

Paphos police are investigating the arson of a police officer’s family car, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Paphos police, the car was used by the officer and other members of his family, which means the arson could have been related to some other member of the family.

Police said that they are focusing their search on CCTV footage from petrol stations in the area and from homes in the area.

The police said that the fire broke at 9.45pm and caused extensive damages to the vehicle, which was parked in the drive of the home.

The fire was put out by firefighters before it had time to spread to other cars.

 

Avatar photo

