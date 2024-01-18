January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Central prison raided by police

By Tom Cleaver0680
prison
The central prison after the raid [Christos Theodorides]

The central prison was raided by police in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to reports.

It is believed that a raid took place at around 1am, “in the wake of criminal actions recorded in recent days”.

However, current reporting states that no arrests were made as a result of the raids.

Sources close to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) suggested that the raid may have been linked to the investigations into the torching of a public prosecutor’s car in Paphos, as well as the potentially related torching of a police officer’s car in the same town.

Cyprus has been subjected to an increased number of firearm-related incidents of late, with it believed that the incidents are related to underworld activities.

Shots were fired at a parked car in the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia on Monday as part of an attempted murder. The would-be victim was reportedly a friend of Alexis Mavromichalis, who himself was shot dead on his balcony in October.

On Wednesday, gunshots were reported in the village of Yeri, outside Nicosia.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou had described the situation as a “very serious matter”.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Paphos police searching for suspects in public prosecutor attack

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrested Turkish Cypriot lawyer ‘taken hostage’

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for stolen truck and religious artefacts

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Man arrested for launching firecracker at footballer

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign