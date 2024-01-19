January 19, 2024

New leadership for semi-government organisations announced

The cabinet on Friday announced the names of people selected as the presidents and members of the boards of directors of semi-government organisations (SGO).

Along with the 16 new SGO heads, each one has several board members.

Maria Tsiakka, a chemical engineer and CEO of a private company has been picked to head up telecommunications authority Cyta with Spyros Petousis as vice president.

At the Cybc, Stavros Georgiades, and academic and assistant professor at Frederick University was appointed to head the broadcasting corporation with Christina Sarri as vice president.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) will now be headed by Giorgos Petrou and mechanical engineer with lawyer Panos Toulouras as vice president.

The new president of the Cyprus Ports Authority will be Zenonas Apostolou, a CEO of a private company with Christiana Iacovidou as vice president.

A former judge, Androulla Pouyourou, has been appointed to head up the Tender Review Authority, architect Maria Charalambidou as president of the Town Planning Council, and Pantelis Voutouris, an academic and Professor at the University of Cyprus, will head up the theatre organisation Thoc.

Changes were also made in the composition of the boards of the University of Technology (Tepak), the University of Cyprus and the Open University.

